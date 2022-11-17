Jack Dorsey's 1-word response to returning as Twitter CEO
Published on Nov 17, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Jack Dorsey: When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".
Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.
When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".
