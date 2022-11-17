Jack Dorsey's 1-word response to returning as Twitter CEO

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 17, 2022 10:50 AM IST

Jack Dorsey: When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".

Jack Dorsey: Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.(AFP)
Reuters |

Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.

When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".

jack dorsey
