 Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88 | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88

AP |
Jun 28, 2024 03:18 AM IST

Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88

NEW ORLEANS — Jaquelyn Brechtel “Jackie” Clarkson, a former Louisiana legislator and three-term New Orleans City Council member who was the mother of Academy Award-nominated actor Patricia Clarkson, has died at age 88.

Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88
Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88

City officials confirmed her death Wednesday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President Helena Moreno and members of the Louisiana congressional delegation are among those who praised Clarkson, noting her support of the New Orleans Recreation Department and her preservation efforts for the city’s French Quarter and the Algiers neighborhood where she was born.

Clarkson was was elected to her first term on the council in 1990, according to a recap of her career in The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. She represented the city's District C, including the French Quarter and Algiers, for a single term before losing a closely fought race to Troy Carter, now a member of Congress. Clarkson then served two terms in the state House of Representatives and reclaimed the District C seat in 2002, when Carter unsuccessfully ran for mayor.

She lost a 2006 race for an at-large seat on the council, but she succeeded the next year in a special election for an at-large seat that opened after a resignation. She was re-elected three years later and retired from politics in 2014.

“Jackie Clarkson was a proud daughter of Algiers, an outspoken supporter of our nation’s armed forces and veterans, and a Louisiana political legend," Carter said in a news release. "She was a trail blazer during her service as one of the first women on the New Orleans City Council and Louisiana House of Representatives, and continued her activism even after she left office by supporting the National World War II Museum and the New Orleans Opera."

Funeral arrangements were pending.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On