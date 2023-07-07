Japan Airlines starts clothing rental program that can help you travel light. Explained

Japan Airlines (JAL) has initiated a new clothing rental program which began on Wednesday. This program allows visitors flying to Japan to travel light and offers them a chance to rent clothes from the airlines upon arrival.

The clothing items which will be available for rent will be procured by the airlines from excess apparel stock and pre-owned clothing to promote the “circular money” concept. (Reuters)

Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation, one of Japan's leading trading companies, launched the ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ trial program for those who use JAL-operated flights and would understand the “environmental value” of using the service.

Announcing the trial of the service, JAL said in a press release, “With more and more people flying again after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis in sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism. Travelers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices regarding their travel destinations, accommodations, transportation etc., they still lack sufficient options. For example, most travelers now enjoy eating at restaurants and staying at hotels at their destination, but they generally bring their own clothing from home.”

Why did the Japan Airlines launch the scheme?

As per JAL, the scheme was designed to create an environment where the travellers could get a chance to use “local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences”.

The airlines said that it would “monitor changes in passengers' checked-in baggage weight and verify the reduction effect of carbon dioxide emissions by reduced airplane weight due to use of the Service”.

How will the new scheme work?

Japan-bound passengers can book their clothes through the "Any Wear, Anywhere" reservation site a month before their visit is scheduled. As per the airlines, the clothes should be returned within two weeks of the pickup date.

The visitors can then go to the Reservation page and choose the best clothing that suits their purpose of visit and the season from the available stock.

The passengers will then have to enter their flight booking number, pickup and return dates, their destination — from where they will pick up the clothing — and make the payment.

As the passengers travel with light luggage, the airlines will ensure delivery and pick up from their hotels.

As per the airlines, the trial program will go on for 14 months, until August 31, 2024.

Under the program, travellers can book casuals and smart casuals for men and women for all seasons.

The prices for clothing begin at around $28.

