Japan considers to provide artillery shells to US to aid Ukraine: Report

Reuters |
Jun 15, 2023 05:25 PM IST

The Asian nation is considering supplying 155-mm. artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance.

Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the United States to bolster stocks for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (AFP)

The Asian nation is considering supplying 155-mm. artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the United States, the paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

