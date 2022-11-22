Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan government panel recommends whole nation pay for higher military spending

Japan government panel recommends whole nation pay for higher military spending

world news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 09:51 AM IST

The recommendations in a document released on Tuesday came as Kishida's administration mulls how to pay for his pledge to "substantially" increase defence spending.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen.(AP)
Reuters |

A Japanese panel of experts advising Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on a planned defence hike has recommended the whole nation bear the financial burden and warned against relying on government bonds to pay for increases.

Read more: Video: Joe Biden pardons turkeys for Thanksgiving but jabs Republicans

The recommendations in a document released on Tuesday came as Kishida's administration mulls how to pay for his pledge to "substantially" increase defence spending to counter what Tokyo sees as a growing security threat from neighbouring China.

If his government raises taxes to do so, he will have to decide whether increase rates on businesses or ask individual citizens to pay through higher income taxes or other means.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
japan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP