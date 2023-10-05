Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Japan issues tsunami advisory following earthquake near Pacific islands

Japan issues tsunami advisory following earthquake near Pacific islands

AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Oct 05, 2023 10:16 AM IST

The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asks people on islands in the Izu chain to stay away from coasts and river mouths.

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake struck Thursday near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height.

The quake was not felt on the islands or in the Tokyo region, but the meteorological agency warned a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet) could reach coastal areas of the islands. (Representational Image) (File)(via REUTERS)

The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region on the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said an offshore earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 occurred late Thursday morning in the area at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The quake was not felt on the islands or in the Tokyo region, but the meteorological agency warned a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet) could reach coastal areas of the islands. A tiny tsunami of about 30 centimeters (1 foot) was observed at the Yaene area on the Hachijo island, the agency said.

Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake japan pacific ocean
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP