Japan PM Shinzo Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

world

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:46 IST

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the government would ask all elementary, junior high and high schools to close from March 2 until spring break, typically around the end of March.

He was speaking at a meeting of the government’s task force to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.