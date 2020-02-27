e-paper
Japan PM Shinzo Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

He was speaking at a meeting of the government’s task force to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Feb 27, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
As of now, there are 186 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Japan.
As of now, there are 186 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Japan.
         

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the government would ask all elementary, junior high and high schools to close from March 2 until spring break, typically around the end of March.

He was speaking at a meeting of the government’s task force to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

