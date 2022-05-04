Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan PM, Zuckerberg, Kamala Harris: List of leaders targeted by Russian sanctions
world news

Japan PM, Zuckerberg, Kamala Harris: List of leaders targeted by Russian sanctions

 This is a list of prominent world leaders targeted by Russia so far:
Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg.
Published on May 04, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Russia Wednesday sanctioned Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and other senior officials of the country, including journalists and professors. The move came after Tokyo joined a list of countries that have taken punitive measures against Moscow for its 'military campaign' in Ukraine. "The administration of F. Kishida launched an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign (and) allows unacceptable rhetoric against the Russian Federation, including slander and direct threats," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and defence minister Nobuo Kishi are also on the list of those sanctioned by Russia. "The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely," Moscow said.

Russia calls its attack on Ukraine a 'special military operation' to 'demilitarise' and 'denazify' Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an illegal war and acts of aggression.

This is a list of prominent world leaders targeted by Russia so far:

Russia last month slapped a travel ban on United States vice president Kamala Harris in response to sanctions imposed by the US over the Kremlin's 'military operations' in Ukraine.

The travel ban covered 27 other US officials, including senior Pentagon figures, American business leaders, and journalists, according to the Russian foreign ministry, which said the ban would remain in effect 'in perpetuity'.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | EU chief proposes ‘complete import ban on all Russian oil’ within six months in new sanctions over Ukraine War

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also been targeted by Russian sanctions. Facebook and Instagram - part of Zuckerberg's Meta empire - were earlier banned by Russia which branded the platforms 'extremist' organisations.

US defence officials, including Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and deputy secretary of defence Kathleen Hicks, also feature on Russia's list, AFP reported.

In the same list Russia also served 61 Canadian citizens - including several government officials and, again, journalists - with the 'indefinite' travel ban.

Earlier, British prime minister Boris Johnson - who has frequently voiced his support for Ukraine - and several top UK ministers were banned for their 'unprecedented hostile actions' of imposing sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

The so-called 'stop list' issued by Moscow also included Indian-origin ministers - UK chancellor Rishi Sunak, home secretary Priti Patel and attorney general Suella Braverman - as well as deputy UK prime minister Dominic Raab, foreign secretary Liz Truss and defence secretary Ben Wallace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis mark zuckerberg kamala harris
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP