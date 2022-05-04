EU chief proposes ‘complete import ban on all Russian oil’ within six months in new sanctions over Ukraine War
- "It will not be easy. Some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it," von der Leyen said of the proposal, which requires approval from all 27 EU countries to take effect.
European Union countries will stop importing Russian oil and refined products, the head of the bloc's executive European Commission said on Wednesday in proposing a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow for waging a war on Ukraine.
"We will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament, prompting applause from lawmakers. "This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined."
Scindia meets Canadian counterpart, discusses open skies policy
An open skies policy between India and Canada featured prominently in discussions during a meeting on Tuesday between Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his Canadian counterpart. Scindia, who is on an official three-day visit to Canada, met with Alghabra in Ottawa. This was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Cabinet Minister to Canada in over two years. He said he had “a very fruitful exchange” with Alghabra.
Ukraine, UN and Red Cross renew efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol
A convoy of buses left Mariupol on Wednesday in a new attempt by Ukraine, the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city, the regional governor said. The convoy was heading for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget: Finance minister
Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Wednesday the country was in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by $300 million to $700 million. The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.
Nepal airport on alert over ‘suspicious object’, terminal evacuated: Report
Passengers and staff members were on Wednesday evacuated from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport after authorities received a phone call claiming 'suspicious object' planted inside the domestic terminal, news agency ANI reported citing airport authorities. A search is underway for the suspicious object. Authorities are still trying to identify the source of the phone call.
Covid-19: Beijing announces snap shutdown of public transport in parts of city
Residents woke up on Wednesday to an early morning announcement that dozens of subway stations and bus routes have been shut down as city authorities scramble to restrict movement as part of its efforts to stamp out an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. The city has recorded a little over 500 Covid-19 infections – out of a population of around 22 million, including 51 for May 3 – since the outbreak began on April 22.
