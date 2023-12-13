Japan reports first death from mpox: Patient had prior infection with HIV

Japan's health ministry said that a man in his 30s who was living in Saitama Prefecture had died of mpox marking the first such death in the country due to the viral infection. The man suffered from immunodeficiency, the ministry said as per news agency Reuters. This comes months after the World Health Organization declared in May that mpox is no longer a public health emergency of international concern. At that time, there was an observed decline in new infection cases throughout the world.

Japan Mpox Death: The virus was until recently known as monkeypox.

Mpox was formerly known as monkeypox but renamed due to concerns about racism and stigmatization. Japan's first case of mpox was confirmed in July last year.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but can be deadly. The symptoms include high fever, headache and rashes. Serious symptoms can last for about two to four weeks.

As per World Health Organisation, “Common symptoms of mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.”

