Japan says Chinese navy ship entered tts waters
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:16 AM IST
The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 a.m. local time and left at about 4:10 a.m. sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement.
Bloomberg |
Japan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese navy survey ship was spotted entering the country’s territorial waters early Sunday near Yakushima, an island in the southern Kagoshima prefecture.
Read more: Ukraine war: Are pregnant Russian women going to this country for citizenship?
The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 a.m. local time and left at about 4:10 a.m. sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement. The Japanese government relayed strong concerns to China over the intrusion, Kyodo reported.
Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters frequently, a continued point of friction between the two countries. The most recent intrusion took place in December, Kyodo said.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}