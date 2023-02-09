Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan says it is exchanging information on China spy balloon with US

Japan says it is exchanging information on China spy balloon with US

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Chinese Spy Balloon: There have been confirmations of suspected balloons flying over Japan, including the southwestern region of Kyushu in 2022.

Chinese Spy Balloon: A printed balloon with Chinese flag is placed on a US flag in the shape of US map outline, in this illustration.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Japan is exchanging information on Chinese spy balloons with the United States, top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

Read more: No recession in US in 2023 or 2024: Joe Biden's expert-defying/ denying claim

There have been confirmations of suspected balloons flying over Japan, including the southwestern region of Kyushu in 2022, Matsuno told reporters at a regular news conference.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with utmost interest and gather information," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP