Japan said Tuesday it scrambled fighter jets after two suspected Russian aircraft violated its airspace, and lodged a "very stern protest" with Moscow.

An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area in which countries identify approaching aircraft for security purposes. (Representative)

The aircraft entered Japan's airspace close to Okinoshima, in the southwestern area of Fukuoka, shortly after 4:00 am Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday).

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Japan's self-defence force scrambled fighter jets to warn the "suspected Russian" planes, top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said.

"The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a grave infringement of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable," Kihara said.

"We lodged a very stern protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and strongly demanded measures to prevent any recurrence."

Relations with Moscow have soured in recent weeks following the arrest of a Japanese journalist on spying allegations and the seizure of Japan Tobacco's Russian assets.

Kihara said the aircraft travelled through the Tsushima Strait and went between Yonaguni Island and Taiwan before heading to the Pacific.

Tokyo's announcement comes after South Korea said it deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical manoeuvres after several Russian military aircraft entered its air defence zone.

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{{^usCountry}} The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul said an unspecified number of Russian aircraft entered and later exited the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, in the early hours of Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in Seoul said an unspecified number of Russian aircraft entered and later exited the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, in the early hours of Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area in which countries identify approaching aircraft for security purposes.

Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering its air defence zone, although such notification is not legally required.

Seoul said the Russian aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace.

Japan lodged a "very serious protest" with Moscow in 2024 after a Russian patrol plane entered its airspace three times. That was the first confirmed incursion since 2019.

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Russia and Japan have a decades-old dispute over the status of a string of islands in the Pacific Ocean, but their relations have deteriorated further since Tokyo joined global sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war.

In August, Japan protested Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the far-eastern Kuril Islands -- a disputed territory known in Japan as the Northern Territories and seized by the Soviet Union in 1945.

It was the first visit to the islands by a Russian president since Dmitry Medvedev in 2010.

Tokyo also protested in August against Russia's announcement that Moscow would conduct missile tests off one of the disputed islands visited by Putin.