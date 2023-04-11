'Japan stop this provocation': China's top diplomat

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 11, 2023 01:25 PM IST

China opposes Japan's annual Diplomatic Bluebook report calling it a smear campaign and hyping up the "China threat", interfering with its domestic affairs.

China said Japan smears the country with an old narrative and hypes up the so-called China threat, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday at a regular news briefing.

In response to a question on Japan calling China a threat in its annual Diplomatic Bluebook report, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said it interferes with China's domestic affairs and China is opposed to this.

"We call on Japan to stop provocation and the creation of opposing camps," Wang said.

