Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near PM's residence

A Japanese police officer died after being found shot in a toilet near the prime minister's residence early on Friday and police were investigating a potential suicide, public broadcaster NHK said.

The officer was found bleeding inside the toilet of a guard station early on Friday and was taken to hospital but was soon pronounced dead, NHK said.