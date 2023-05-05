Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near PM's residence

Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near PM's residence

Reuters
May 05, 2023

The officer was found bleeding inside the toilet of a guard station early on Friday and was taken to hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

A Japanese police officer died after being found shot in a toilet near the prime minister's residence early on Friday and police were investigating a potential suicide, public broadcaster NHK said.

