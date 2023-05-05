Japanese police officer dies in possible suicide near PM's residence
Reuters |
The officer was found bleeding inside the toilet of a guard station early on Friday and was taken to hospital but was soon pronounced dead.
A Japanese police officer died after being found shot in a toilet near the prime minister's residence early on Friday and police were investigating a potential suicide, public broadcaster NHK said.
The officer was found bleeding inside the toilet of a guard station early on Friday and was taken to hospital but was soon pronounced dead, NHK said.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.