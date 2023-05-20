Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht is a marvel to behold: All you need to know

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently sailed with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, on his superyacht which is marvel to behold. TMZ reported Tuesday that the couple spent time on the 417-foot ship near the coast of Spain’s Mallorca island. Reportedly, it was Bezos and Sanchez’s first visit on the billionaire's vessel. Named Koru, it is the world’s tallest sailing yacht and built at a cost of $500 million.

As per reports, the yacht has a wooden sculpture of Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Sanchez, which symbolises new beginnings.(Twitter/file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Koru was built in Netherlands and it is a three-mast sailing yacht which can reach speed of 20 knots. Interestingly, it can move under sail-power alone. The superyacht costs about $25 million a year to run. It can accommodate 18 guests and requires a crew of 40 sailors to operate it. The beautiful yacht has three decks including one with a swimming pool and is accompanied by a support ship named Abeona which houses a helipad, luxury cars, jet skis etc.

ALSO READ| Russian Foreign Minister warns of 'enormous risks' if West supplies fighter jets to Ukraine

As per reports, the yacht has a wooden sculpture of his girlfriend Sanchez, which symbolises new beginnings. The yacht also contains a cinema, meeting spaces and lounges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeff Bezos recently sailed with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, on his superyacht (Twitter)

During its construction, the yacht became part of controversy as there were plans to dismantle the 95-year-old Koningshaven Bridge to allow the ship get past the 131-foot span, on its journey from the Oceanco shipyard in Alblasserdam through Rotterdam to the North Sea. Finally, after protests by locals, the plan was shelved and the yacht was towed without its masts from its construction site to another shipyard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Bezos and his girlfriend Sanchez started dating in 2018 and went public about their relationship in 2019 after the billionarie's divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON