Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to launch ‘space tourism rocket’ today

More than a year after a failed test flight of its uncrewed rocket, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set to launch its 'space tourism rocket' on Monday. The New Shepard rocket is expected to launch on an uncrewed science mission from Blue Origin’s facilities in West Texas, reported CNN. A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket(REUTERS)

Earlier, on September 12, 2022, a New Shepard rocket's uncrewed launch was aborted due to technical issues. According to CNN report, the rocket appeared to emit an enormous burst of flames. After that, the New Shepard capsule, which rides atop the rocket, initiated its launch abort system. However, the rocket was completely destroyed. During the incident, no injuries were reported on the ground.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ| Benjamin Netanyahu says this is the biggest challenge Israel faces amid war

During a recent interview, Bezos talked about the escape system that had jettisoned the New Shepard capsule to safety. He highlighted that it is a brilliant piece of engineering to ensure safety.

“It is the reason that I am comfortable letting anyone go on New Shepard,” said Bezos.

“The (rocket) booster is as safe and reliable as we can make it .The power density is so enormous that it is impossible to ever be sure that nothing will go wrong. … So the only way to improve safety is to have an escape system," added Bezos.

Bezos highlighted that a space tourism vehicle cannot be made perfectly safe.

Interest in space toursim

Notably, there is considerable interest among ultra-rich people for space tourism. American businessman Dennis Tito is credited to be world's first space tourist. In 2001, Tito travelled to the International Space Station and spent several days there, in a trip organised by the Russian Space Agency. Reportedly, he paid $20 million for the space trip.

Other companies which are working on space tourism are Virgin Galactic, Elon Musk’s SpaceX etc.