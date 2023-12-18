Benjamin Netanyahu says this is the biggest challenge Israel faces amid war

Israel must increase its defense budget by a significant amount as it is surrounded by extremist forces seeking to destroy the country, the country's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(AP)

“We must strengthen ourselves,” the premier said at a ceremony to mark the second term of Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron. The country needs “the ability to make alliances both in the region and outside the region,” he said, adding, “This requires a very significant increase in the defense budget.”

The comments come as Israel battles Hamas in the Gaza Strip for more than two months, in response to a deadly invasion by the militant group on October 7. Israel is also fighting off missile attacks from Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that for years Israel was able to increase the defense budget in absolute terms while reducing it as a percentage of GDP. This policy is no longer possible as the defense budget must grow by at least 20 billion shekels ($5.5 billion) annually. The increase may amount to 1% of GDP or even more, he said.

“This is the biggest challenge we face beyond winning the war,” he said.

This comes amid increased international pressure amid rise in civilian toll in Gaza. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Israel's military is showing "an appalling lack of distinction" in its targeting in Gaza.

“We are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel's military operation in Gaza. Worshippers, three Israeli hostages, and hundreds of other civilians have died during the most recent military operations. This must stop. A humanitarian pause is urgently needed,” he said.

The criticism followed Israel's admission that its forces had on Friday mistakenly shot dead three hostages who had escaped their captors inside Gaza.

More than 18,800 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments since October 7.