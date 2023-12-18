close_game
Vladimir Putin listening? Ukraine military chief's office bugged, devices found

Vladimir Putin listening? Ukraine military chief's office bugged, devices found

Mallika Soni
Dec 18, 2023 06:41 PM IST

Following the revelation, suspicion immediately fell on Russia amid the war between the two countries that is set to grind on into another year.

Ukraine’s military chief said that a covert listening device was found in one of the offices where he works. Bugs were also detected in other locations, Ukrainian army Cmdr. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said. Ukraine’s security service found the bugs during a routine sweep of the room that the official was using. The device wasn’t working, the agency said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.(Reuters)
“I have several offices where I work. This happened in one of them,” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said, adding, “We checked (the room) and found (the device)."

He also said that listening devices were not only found in the office where he worked but he didn’t provide further details. He also left it unclear whether more than one device was found in the Ukraine General Staff premises.

It was earlier reported that the Ukraine's military intelligence chief has survived 10 assassination attempts carried out by the Russian state security service, or FSB, Ukrainian authorities said. Last month, his wife underwent hospital treatment after being diagnosed with heavy metals poisoning as well.

Ukraine’s spy agency reportedly has been active in sabotage operations far behind the front line. This comes as two Ukrainian civilians were killed and at least two were injured over the previous 24 hours. Russian army shelled the village of Krasnopillia in the Sumy region, killing a civilian in his home and damaging residential buildings.

