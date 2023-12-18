Vladimir Putin preparing for 'future large-scale war against NATO'?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has "threatened Finland and the wider NATO alliance" and is preparing for a "future large-scale war", top US thinktank has said after the Kremlin chief dismissed concerns over Moscow posing a risk to the military alliance. Russian president Vladimir Putin(Reuters)

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Vladimir Putin attempted to deny Joe Biden's warning that Russia would attack a NATO country if it won the war in Ukraine but he followed his comments with an accusation that NATO states created conflict between Russia and Finland and "dragged" Finland into the group.

"Putin stated that 'there will be problems' with Finland and that Finland's NATO accession prompted Russian officials to start forming the Leningrad Military District (LMD) and concentrating military units in northwestern Russia," ISW said explaining that Russia is currently redividing the Western Military District (WMD) to reform the LMD and the Moscow Military District (MMD).

This move could be a part of Russia's long-term restructuring and expansion effort that "aims to prepare Russia for a potential future large-scale conventional war against NATO", it said.

The ISW warned, "The WMD is responsible for the Russian border with NATO members Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland but has largely been committed to the fight in Ukraine, where it has incurred significant losses. The restoration of the LMD and MMD is likely intended to balance Russian operational requirements in Ukraine with Russian military posturing along the Russian border with NATO. Putin's justification for the formation of the LMD, which will be responsible for an area bordering Finland, Sweden, and the Arctic, suggests that he sees the LMD as a military response to the problems of current and future NATO members in Scandinavia."

After Joe Biden said that Russia would attack a NATO country if it won the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no interest in fighting the NATO.

"It is complete nonsense - and I think President Biden understands that," Vladimir Putin said, adding, “Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries.”