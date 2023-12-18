close_game
close_game
News / World News / Vladimir Putin preparing for 'future large-scale war against NATO'?

Vladimir Putin preparing for 'future large-scale war against NATO'?

ByMallika Soni
Dec 18, 2023 06:05 PM IST

Vladimir Putin had earlier dismissed concerns over Moscow posing a risk to the military alliance NATO.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has "threatened Finland and the wider NATO alliance" and is preparing for a "future large-scale war", top US thinktank has said after the Kremlin chief dismissed concerns over Moscow posing a risk to the military alliance.

Russian president Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Russian president Vladimir Putin(Reuters)

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Vladimir Putin attempted to deny Joe Biden's warning that Russia would attack a NATO country if it won the war in Ukraine but he followed his comments with an accusation that NATO states created conflict between Russia and Finland and "dragged" Finland into the group.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Putin stated that 'there will be problems' with Finland and that Finland's NATO accession prompted Russian officials to start forming the Leningrad Military District (LMD) and concentrating military units in northwestern Russia," ISW said explaining that Russia is currently redividing the Western Military District (WMD) to reform the LMD and the Moscow Military District (MMD).

Read more: Iran-backed Houthi attacks in Red Sea: Oil giant BP pauses all shipments

This move could be a part of Russia's long-term restructuring and expansion effort that "aims to prepare Russia for a potential future large-scale conventional war against NATO", it said.

The ISW warned, "The WMD is responsible for the Russian border with NATO members Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland but has largely been committed to the fight in Ukraine, where it has incurred significant losses. The restoration of the LMD and MMD is likely intended to balance Russian operational requirements in Ukraine with Russian military posturing along the Russian border with NATO. Putin's justification for the formation of the LMD, which will be responsible for an area bordering Finland, Sweden, and the Arctic, suggests that he sees the LMD as a military response to the problems of current and future NATO members in Scandinavia."

After Joe Biden said that Russia would attack a NATO country if it won the war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no interest in fighting the NATO.

"It is complete nonsense - and I think President Biden understands that," Vladimir Putin said, adding, “Russia has no reason, no interest - no geopolitical interest, neither economic, political nor military - to fight with NATO countries.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out