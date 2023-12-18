Iran-backed Houthi attacks in Red Sea: Oil giant BP pauses all shipments

British energy BP announced that it will halt all shipments of oil through the Red Sea after recent attacks on vessels by Houthi rebels because of the “deteriorating security situation”. However, this is a temporary move, it said after a number of freight companies their ships following attacks by Houthis in Yemen. A Royal Navy warship shot down a suspected attack drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea.(AP)

Evergreen Line also said that it would instruct its container ships to suspend journeys “until further notice”, BBC reported. The Red Sea is one the world's most important routes for oil and fuel shipments. It is also crucial for consumer goods' transport. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been targeting ships travelling through the Bab al-Mandab Strait - also known as the Gate of Tears - which is known for being perilous to navigate.

The Houthi rebels have declared their support for Hamas saying that they are targeting ships travelling to Israel, using drones and rockets. However, it is not clear if all the ships that have been attacked were actually heading to Israel.

Oil giant BP said, “The safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP's priority. In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea. We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region.”

Maersk, the world's second-biggest shipping firm, called the situation "alarming" after a "near-miss" incident involving Maersk Gibraltar and another attack on a container ship. Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's largest shipping group, said that it would also divert its ships from the area.

Its container ship MSC PALATIUM III was also attacked as it was transiting the Red Sea. Hapag-Lloyd and CMA-CGM have also stopped shipments through the region.