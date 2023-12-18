Donald Trump complains: Stock market record just making ‘rich people richer’

Donald Trump had predicted three years ago that if Joe Biden became the US president in 2020, stock markets would crash. Is he eating his words? Apparently not, as the former US president asserted that stock markets hitting record highs was just making “rich people richer.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high last week, topping 37,000 and surpassing the previous record set in 2022. Republican presidential candidate former US president Donald Trump.(AFP)

What Donald Trump said in Nevada?

Donald Trump -the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination who often took credit when stock market rose while he was in the White House- mocked Joe Biden. The self-described billionaire, told a crowd of supporters in Nevada that “the stock market is making rich people richer" as he questioned inflation under the Joe Biden administration.

"Biden's inflation catastrophe is demolishing your savings and ravaging your dreams," Donald Trump said. Despite decreasing inflation in the US, Donald Trump said, “We are a nation whose economy is collapsing into a cesspool.”

This comes just a day after Donald Trump said that people will leave the country if he is reelected because he will crack down on immigration.

"As soon as we win, you know what's gonna happen. People are gonna flood out of the country. They're gonna flood out before we even do anything. They're gonna leave the country because they're gonna understand that I will immediately restore and expand the Trump travel ban on entry from terror-plagued countries," the former US president said at a rally.

Where does Donald Trump stand in polling?

Republican voters will begin picking their 2024 White House standard-bearer on January 15 in Iowa. Ahead of the vote, Donald Trump enjoys a massive lead over his Republican rivals in state and national polls. In a CBS News/YouGov poll, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley narrowed the gap on Donald Trump in New Hampshire which will be the second state to vote on January 23.