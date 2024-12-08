Jeff Bezos reveals the secret to build a successful business like Amazon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in an recent interview, opened up about the mindset and strategies that helped him build one of the world’s most successful companies and his continued ambitions for the future. Currently the world's second-richest person with a net worth of $246 billion, Bezos has seen a $69.3 billion increase in his wealth in 2024 alone, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jeff Bezos is currently the world's second-richest person with a net worth of $246 billion.(AP)

Bezos discussed his approach to achieving massive success, particularly in founding and scaling Amazon, as well as his space exploration venture, Blue Origin. When asked about his confidence in building large-scale companies, Bezos shared a thought-provoking perspective on risk and opportunity.

He noted that it is common for people to overestimate risks while underestimating the potential opportunities. To counteract this tendency, Bezos advised entrepreneurs to recognize that the risks they perceive might not be as significant as they seem, and the opportunities before them could be more substantial than they anticipate.

“You say it’s confidence, but maybe I’m just accepting that human bias and trying to compensate against it,” Bezos explained while speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit last week.

He further emphasised the importance of thinking big, stating, “The second thing I would point out is that thinking small is a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

According to Jeff Bezos, if a person believes they can only achieve small things, their actions will inevitably align with that belief, preventing them from reaching their full potential.

Strategies for success

While discussing his strategies for success, Bezos also touched on broader issues facing the United States, including the regulatory environment and the national debt. He expressed optimism about the potential impact of a second term for former President Donald Trump, particularly in terms of reducing regulations. “We do have too much regulation in this country,” Bezos said, offering his willingness to assist in streamlining rules for businesses and fostering a more conducive environment for growth.