Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer welcomes baby: 'Our healthy little family'

Published on Mar 05, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Jennifer Gates Welcomes Baby: "Welcome to the world," Melinda French Gates commented below her daughter's post.

Jennifer Gates Welcomes Baby: Bill Gates's daughter Jennifer Gates is seen with her husband Nayel Nassar.
ByMallika Bhagat

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer Gates announced the birth of her first baby with husband Nayel Nassar. Sharing a photograph on Instagram of the couple holding the newborn, Jennifer Gates shared the news.

"Sending love from our healthy little family," she wrote in the caption. Bill Gates also shared the same photo to his Instagram stories, telling the new parents how proud he was. Melinda French Gates also expressed her happiness over the news.

"Welcome to the world," Melinda French Gates commented below her daughter's post. “My heart overflows,” she added. Jennifer's sister Phoebe also responded to the announcement with heart emoticons.

Jennifer Gates is studying to be a doctor. She reportedly met her husband on the equestrian circuit and has also competed alongside him internationally. The couple got married in October 2021. In November last year, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Talking about becoming a grandfather, Bill Gates had earlier said, "I think you mostly help kids by setting a good example and giving them time when they want it. I hope to get lots of time with whatever grandchildren I have sharing my fascination with the world."

