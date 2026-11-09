Jensen Huang Apologized to Nvidia for His Infidelity. His Kids Are On Staff.

When Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang apologized to his employees for marital infidelity, he addressed the note “To my colleagues at Nvidia”—then began talking directly to his family.

“I know an apology cannot undo what I have done,” he wrote. “I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

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The Wall Street Journal and other outlets have reported that the U.S. government believes Alice Huang, then a top executive of a Singaporean data

Deep Dive What did Jensen Huang say in his apology to Nvidia employees? Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and said his actions hurt her and their children. He apologized and said he hoped to earn back his family’s trust. What roles do Jensen Huang’s children have at Nvidia? Madison Huang works in the Omniverse software division and travels with her father for some business engagements. Spencer Huang works in Nvidia’s robotics group. Why is Nvidia’s board investigating Jensen Huang? The board launched an independent investigation after reports said Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The inquiry is to examine available information; the board said it had no reason to believe Nvidia secrets or national security had been compromised.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based semiconductor firm has long stood out among its tech-giant peers for its unusually small workforce and flat leadership structure. A CEO without a clear No. 2 or successor, Huang manages a huge swath of the company personally—while increasingly entrusting responsibility to the next generation of his family. Huang’s two children, daughter Madison Huang and son Spencer Huang, both work for Nvidia, as does Madison’s husband, Nico Caprez.

The firm he co-founded has grown into the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of more than $4 trillion. The new disclosures have raised questions about the Nvidia leader’s lobbying against export controls prohibiting sales of powerful AI chips within China and the company’s efforts to keep chips it sells from winding up there. On Sunday, President Trump said on Fox News he thought Huang should stay on as CEO.

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By some measures Jensen Huang has made Nvidia a family business to a degree that is unique in Silicon Valley.

Huang has put the two children he has with his wife of more than 40 years in high-priority business units at Nvidia. Madison Huang has spent much of her time working on Omniverse, a software division seen as key to helping the company expand beyond the hardware business.

Madison Huang and Spencer Huang at an event in Taiwan in May.

She often accompanies her father on business trips and is part of a small group of Nvidia executives known informally as “The Band” who travel with him to help manage his presentation at speaking engagements, according to people familiar with the matter.

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Spencer Huang, who works in Nvidia’s robotics group, is more soft-spoken than his hard-charging sister, employees say. His total compensation for fiscal 2026 was $1.3 million, while Madison Huang’s was $1.2 million, according to a proxy statement filed by Nvidia in May.

Neither followed a traditional path to Nvidia. Madison Huang went to the Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu, and has also worked for the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. Her brother moved to Taipei and opened a popular cocktail bar before returning to get his M.B.A. at New York University.

Newlyweds Madison Huang and Caprez were in attendance last week when Jensen Huang hosted a gala to benefit the San Francisco Opera, which was attended by a who’s-who of AI executives.

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In a toast at the gala, the Nvidia CEO thanked Madison Huang for the personalized touches she brought to the event, which included elaborate decorations that evoked the set of “The Marriage of Figaro,” the Mozart opera being performed later that night, passed hors d’oeuvres including beef Wellington bites and tuna carpaccio, and a whiskey cocktail named for Count Almaviva, a character from the opera, according to a person who attended.

Caprez, who began dating Madison Huang while both were in business school in London, became a vice president in January, after joining the firm in 2024 as a corporate development manager. A former Alpine ski racer, he is now one of the main executives in charge of Nvidia’s relationships with up-and-coming cloud-computing providers and its strategy of providing financial guarantees to customers.

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Jensen Huang and wife Lori Huang met while studying at Oregon State University, when he was 17 and she was 19. Jensen Huang said in a fireside chat that he told her she would get straight A’s in school if she studied with him every week.

“As a result, I had a date every Sunday,” he said. He also promised her that she would be a CEO of a company by the time he was 30.

Lori Huang often accompanies him to events and serves as president of the family’s $9 billion charitable foundation.

Jensen Huang remarked recently to senior executives that since he and Lori got married, she has done everything for him, including signing paperwork and managing their finances, according to someone who heard the remarks. He joked that he didn’t know his own address or pay any of his bills.

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In 1993, when Huang founded Nvidia, he was already a father. He and his wife raised their children in San Jose, before moving to a home in Los Altos Hills.

The children grew up attending Nvidia events, including the company’s annual GTC conference. Jensen Huang once told a close family friend, when his children were young, that it would be his dream if one of them ran Nvidia one day.

He once remarked in a company all-hands that he thought parents wouldn’t suggest their children as employees unless they were qualified enough to have the job. He also quipped that the children of employees sometimes do better than their parents, according to employees who were there.

Write to Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com