Jensen Huang misled Nvidia leaders about relationship with Chinese businesswoman: Report

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned on Thursday, misled several company leaders about the nature of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter and an internal correspondence reviewed by the news agency.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025 (via REUTERS)

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Huang resigned following reports of his alleged extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, who is suspected of spying for China. Reports also alleged that he had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee, while Reuters reported on Thursday that Huang had a separate intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee.

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Huang admitted to an affair with in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, following the company's launch of an internal investigation.

‘Appropriate interactions’: Huang told members

Deep Dive What did Jensen Huang tell Nvidia leaders about his interactions with Alice Huang and Megaspeed? According to Reuters, Huang described his interactions with Alice Huang and Megaspeed as appropriate and routine business dealings. He later admitted in an email to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? His resignation followed reports about alleged relationships with multiple women, including Alice Huang, and the launch of an internal investigation. Huang acknowledged an affair in an email to employees; the company has not publicly disclosed the reason for his resignation. Who is leading Nvidia while the board searches for Jensen Huang’s successor? Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. Rene Haas, Arm’s CEO, was reported as one of several people being considered, but no appointment was guaranteed.

After media queries in autumn 2025 and October 2026 brought his relationships with Megaspeed and Alice Huang to the attention of some Nvidia leaders, Huang described their interactions as appropriate, the people said on condition of anonymity, according to Reuters, which reviewed messages from the October exchanges but not those from 2025.

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In two separate messages in October, Huang told Nvidia leaders, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, that the interactions reflected standard business dealings with customers. In other messages, Huang affirmed the routine nature of his interactions with Megaspeed.

Teter and Wagonfeld did not respond to Reuters requests for a comment. A representative for ex-CEO Huang and an Nvidia spokesperson also declined to comment.

Huang considered legal action against NYT over report

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Huang also considered taking legal action against the New York Times after it published an article in October of last year that drew attention to his meetings in public with Alice Huang, Reuters said, citing people aware of the matter.

However, neither Nvidia nor Huang filed a lawsuit against the paper. A spokesperson for the New York Times said the paper received no legal demand.

It remains unclear when Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang became intimate. Photos posted online and verified by Reuters show the two together in the US, China and elsewhere, dating back to December 2023.

Also Read: From ‘I’m piece of sh**' to wife being ‘main concern’: Inside Jensen Huang's last days as Nvidia CEO

Huang’s admission to affair

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Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, after the company launched an internal probe.

"I was unfaithful to my wife," Jensen Huang wrote. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

"Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” he added.

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According to the Times report, Alice Huang had become close to Jensen Huang and was allegedly working for a Chinese spy agency. It identified Alice Huang as an executive for an Asian tech firm, Megaspeed International.

US intelligence told the Trump administration that it believed Alice Huang was hired by the agency to collect information from Huang on behalf of Beijing’s Ministry of State Security, the report claimed.

Beijing has denied these claims.

Hunt for new CEO on

The chipmaker's board of directors is searching for a new CEO for the top job. Meanwhile, Colette Kress, Nvidia’s current executive vice president and chief financial officer, was appointed as interim CEO on Wednesday. Kress will continue to serve as executive vice president and CFO alongside her interim role until a permanent successor is appointed.

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The board also appointed Harvey C Jones as its first-ever chairperson. Jones brings more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology executive and venture investor, including stints as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys.

He has been summoned to testify next month before a Senate committee about his alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Nvidia's stock has fallen more than 30% since its October 6 closing high, erasing more than $1.8 trillion from its market capitalization.

(With inputs from Reuters)