In his second day back on the job as chief executive, a chastened Jensen Huang gave a preview of what the new Nvidia will look like: A lot like the old one.

When Huang addressed employees at an all-hands meeting Tuesday, he apologized, said he was in therapy and expressed gratitude for his second chance.

He also doubled down on his view that succession planning doesn’t make sense for Nvidia, telling staff it’s a company with a big group

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang less than two weeks after he resigned. The articles say the board received input from senior U.S. government officials and was assured his return posed no national-security risk. Does Jensen Huang support succession planning at Nvidia? Huang told employees that he does not believe succession planning makes sense for Nvidia, arguing that the company has a large group of capable people. His stance has raised questions about the company’s reliance on him as its leader. What challenges does Jensen Huang face after returning to Nvidia? Huang must reassure employees, customers and suppliers while Nvidia’s investigation into his behavior continues. The company also faces customers exploring alternative chips and uncertainty over how much financial support it will provide to customers.

Meanwhile, Huang’s deputies were already out meeting with Nvidia’s cloud partners—some of the chip maker’s most important customers—to assure them that the business is stable.

Nico Caprez, Huang’s son-in-law who handles Nvidia’s partnerships with cloud-computing companies, has been working the phones and meeting with partners to communicate that it is business as usual, people familiar with the matter said.

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Raj Mirpuri, a vice president of AI cloud infrastructure and one of the company’s top-ranking sales executives, has also been telling partners the company plans to “jump right back into it,” according to people who spoke to him.

The belief from Wall Street to the White House that Huang is uniquely qualified to lead Nvidia enabled his stunning return. Now, he has to prove his backers right in the face of a more volatile artificial-intelligence trade, customers diversifying their supply of chips, changing political winds that could bring fresh scrutiny and a continued internal investigation into his behavior.

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Huang resigned less than two weeks ago after revelations that he had affairs, including one with an employee and another with Alice Huang, an executive at an Nvidia customer who U.S. officials suspected was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Nvidia’s board said Monday when it reinstated him that its investigation into Huang’s behavior, for which it retained law firm Wachtell Lipton, would continue. At the same time, the board noted that it had been assured at “senior levels of the United States government” that Huang’s return didn’t pose a national security threat.

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Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton was among the officials who spoke with Nvidia board members prior to Huang’s reinstatement and advised them to continue the internal investigation, people familiar with those discussions said. One of the people said Clayton didn’t take a position on whether Huang should be reinstated but advised continuing the probe for the purposes of good corporate governance and to establish a shared set of facts.

Shares fell about 6% Tuesday after rallying Monday on news of Huang’s return.

Nvidia’s business partners are waiting to see how Huang navigates industrywide changes as well as an issue that was already brewing before he left: the extent to which the company is willing to financially support its customers.

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Huang had already started to pull back on those deals. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Huang was growing concerned that Nvidia’s major customers are making plans to use alternative chips and lessen their reliance on the firm—all while Nvidia’s supply-chain commitments have soared. Huang in a meeting before his ouster and reinstatement described those commitments as coming at him like an “avalanche.”

In her brief stint as interim CEO, finance chief Colette Kress told investors last week on the company’s earnings call that Nvidia would remain “thoughtful” and “disciplined,” adding that the firm is “rigorously evaluating” future deals. She separately told some investors that while Nvidia will still be supportive of the neoclouds, it won’t offer financial support to all of them.

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Many analysts estimate that Nvidia’s signature GPUs have controlled 90% or more of the market in recent years. But as more AI firms develop their own custom silicon, such as OpenAI’s new Jalapeño chips and new generations of Google’s TPU processors, competitors are chipping away at Nvidia’s lead.

OpenAI executives have said privately in recent weeks that they are concerned the company may be overly reliant on Nvidia’s chips for AI model training, according to people familiar with the comments. Any disruption in the firm’s ability to access Nvidia chips could disrupt its plans to train future models.

Bernstein analysts projected that custom AI accelerators, or the chips that power AI data centers, could rise to 20% of the market in 2027, up from 10% this year.

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Write to Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@wsj.com, Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com and Alexander Ward at alex.ward@wsj.com