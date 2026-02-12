Suspect shot mother, step-brother, students and then self: What we know about Canada shooting

Eighteen-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar has been identified as the suspect behind the Tumbler Ridge shooting in Canada, which left nine people dead, including the shooter. As Canada continues to reel in from this mass shooting, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has shared new information regarding the attack and the suspect. The six victims of the school shooting have been identified as a 39-year-old teacher, three 12-year-old girls, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy. (REUTERS)

The 18-year-old suspect is also transgender. As per police officials, Jesse was assigned male at birth, but began transitioning to female about six years ago.

Speaking in a press conference, the RCMP said Van Rootselaar first shot her mother and stepbrother at their residence before moving to the school for the attack.

The suspect's mother, Jennifer Strang, 39 and her 11-year-old stepbrother were found by a neighbour who responded to a "call for help", reported CBC Canada

At the Tumbler Ridge secondary school, Van Rootselaar killed six more victims and injured over 25 others. The six victims of the school shooting have been identified as a 39-year-old teacher, three 12-year-old girls, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

As per RCMP, one student victim was found in a stairwell and the rest were found in the school library. After the rampage, the suspect turned the gun on herself, taking her life.

Mental health issues, 'nomadic life' and interest in weapons As per police officials, Van Rootselaar had a history of mental health issues, with previous police visits disclosed in the records.

Furthermore, as per a 2015 ruling by the British Columbia Supreme Court stated that the Strang family and children almost led a "nomadic life".

“These children have led an almost nomadic life, from what I have been told, with multiple moves over the last five years between Newfoundland, Grand Cache and Powell River,” Justice Anthony Saunder wrote in a ruling which ordered Jennifer Strang to provide her children telephone access to their father.

Years after this ruling, a Facebook post from 2021 is also in office, which suggests that the suspect that developed an interest in weapons and hunting.

“Check out my oldest son Jesse Strang's YouTube channel. He posts about hunting, self reliance, guns and stuff he likes to do,” read the post, which links to a now-deleted YouTube channel.

“He doesn’t go on much other social media so this is his way of sharing his life," the post, made before Van Rootselaar's transition, added further.

Despite the history, the police are currently still investigating the motive behind the attack.