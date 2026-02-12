Jesse Van Rootselaar: 5 things to know about suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting identified by RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) identified the suspect of the deadly Tumbler Ridge mass shooting as Jesse Van Rootselaar. The incident in Canada left at least nine dead. Authorities noted that most of the victims were born in 2012 and 2013, which would make them between 12 and 14. Aerial view of the Tumbler Ridge secondary school building where a shooting took place, leaving at least nine people dead in the small town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on February 11, 2026. (AFP)

While one was found dead in a stairwell, others were found in the school library, the Mounties shared during their press conference. Here's everything to know about Jesse Van Rootselaar.

Jesse Van Rootselaar: 5 things to know Jesse Van Rootselaar, the suspect, is 18 years old and from Tumbler Ridge. Two firearms – a long gun and a modified handgun were recovered by responding officers and are expected to be a major part of the ensuing probe into the shooting. Cops had responded to Van Rootselaar's home for mental health-related calls over the years and some dealt with weapons. The suspect was not currently attending the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School where the shooting took place, and had dropped out four years back. Authorities said Van Rootselaar identified as female but was assigned male at birth. The suspect began to transition about six years back, authorities shared. Authorities also shared that they had not found a note from the suspect but it was possible that one was written. As per the cops, they didn't get to Van Rootselaar's home till about 2:45 pm MST (4:45 PM ET) on Tuesday. It was a young female relative at the home who headed over to a neighbor's house before the neighbor placed the call to the cops.

The deaths at home occurred first, cops shared, before the suspect unleashed violence at the school.

Among those found dead at the school are one female teacher, 39, three girls aged 12, and two boys – one 12 and the other 13. At the Van Rootselaar family home a 39-year-old woman and a 11-year=old boy were found dead, and both were related to the suspect, authorities shared.