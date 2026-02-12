‘Unheard-of cruelty’: Mark Carney on British Columbia mass shooting that killed 10

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday called a mass shooting in the remote town of Tumbler Ridge an act of "unheard-of cruelty" and declared the nation to be in mourning. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney enters the House of Commons to deliver a statement on the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge on Parliament Hill on February 11, 2026 in Ottawa, Ontario. (AFP)

The statement comes after the shooting at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Six people were found dead inside the school, while one person died on the way to the hospital after the incident on Tuesday.

"These children and their teachers bore witness to unheard-of cruelty. I want everyone to know this: our entire country stands with you, on behalf of all Canadians," he said, speaking in French to parliament, according to AFP.

Apart from the eight fatalities, two more victims were found dead at a second location believed to be linked to the incident, taking the total death toll to 10.

"What happened has left our nation in shock and all of us in mourning," Carney added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Carney had expressed profound sorrow following the shooting.

“My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” the Prime Minister said in a statement on X.

The Prime Minister highlighted the nation's strength during difficult times, saying, “Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.”

“Our officials are working closely with provincial counterparts to ensure the community receives the support it needs,” he added. Apart from Carney, several other Canadian leaders have also condemned the act of violence in British Columbia.

The suspect dead The suspect of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting also died, reportedly from a self-inflicted injury, and 25 others are receiving medical attention at a local centre, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

In a statement, the RCMP said the police-initiated public alert (PIPA) issued earlier was cancelled, as authorities did not believe there were any remaining suspects or an ongoing danger to the public.

As part of the first response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, they found several victims. “An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the statement said.