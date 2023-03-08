Should US politicians over 75 undergo mental health test? Joe Biden's wife says…

US first lady Jill Biden responded to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's proposal for a mandatory “mental competency test” for politicians over 75 years old. Jill Biden said Nikki Haley's proposal was "ridiculous", CNN reported.

When Jill Biden was asked if her husband Joe Biden, who would turn 82 at his inauguration if he’s reelected, would take a mental health test, she said, “We would never even discuss something like that.”

Jill Biden said that Joe Biden's recent travel schedule as reflective of his stamina. “How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky?” Jill Biden said.

Nikki Haley had earlier called for a mental health test for future American presidential candidates. “We’ll have term limits for Congress, and mandatory mental competency test for politicians over 75-year-old,” Nikki Haley said as per news agency Reuters.

US Senator Bernie Sanders also slammed Nikki Haley's proposal saying that it is “absurd” and ageist.

"We are fighting racism, we're fighting sexism, we're fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism. Trust people, look at people and say, you know, this person is competent, this person is not competent. There are a lot of 40-year-olds out there who ain't particularly competent," Bernie Sanders said.

While Nikki Haley said that Bernie Sanders is “exactly the reason we need it.”

"If you're tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation," Nikki Haley also said.

