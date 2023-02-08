Joe Biden talks on US unemployment, gun violence, abortion and China: Highlights

State of the Union address 2023 LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union address calling on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. The annual speech comes as the United States struggles with issues at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, Ukraine war, growing tensions with China.

The speech also comes ahead of Joe Biden's likely reelection bid.

"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience," Joe Biden said highlighting his administration's record job creation and handling of the Covid pandemic.