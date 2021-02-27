IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden calls Saudi Prince’s plot against Khashoggi ‘outrageous’
The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report that the US intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder. (Reuters File Photo )
The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report that the US intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden calls Saudi Prince’s plot against Khashoggi ‘outrageous’

Prince Mohammed has denied involvement in the killing, while saying he accepts symbolic responsibility as the country’s de facto ruler.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:32 AM IST

President Joe Biden called it “outrageous” that Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden said in an interview with Univision News that he had told Saudi King Salman this week “that the rules are changing” in the kingdom’s relationship with the US and that “we’re going to be announcing significant changes today and on Monday.”

The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report the Trump administration had withheld from the public revealing that the US intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report concluded.

“We immediately, when I got in, filed the report, read it, got it, and released it today,” Biden said. “And it is outrageous what happened.”

Kingdom ‘Rejects’ Finding

The report builds on classified intelligence from the CIA and other agencies after Khashoggi’s murder.

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The decision to release the report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, reflects the Biden administration’s determination to recalibrate relations with Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, over its human rights record.

Prince Mohammed has denied involvement in the killing, while saying he accepts symbolic responsibility as the country’s de facto ruler. Saudi officials have said the murder was carried out by rogue agents who’ve since been prosecuted.

Although the four-page declassified version of the report didn’t disclose any direct evidence or the US intelligence methods that were used in reaching its conclusion, it said the team that killed Khashoggi included seven members of the crown prince’s “elite personal protective detail” who wouldn’t have taken part without his approval.

“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report said. “Although Saudi officials had pre-planned an unspecified operation against Khashoggi we do not know how far in advance Saudi officials decided to harm him.”

The report said it had “high confidence” about the 21 people who were involved in the killing on the prince’s behalf.

The Saudi foreign ministry said in its statement that “this was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values” by “a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed. The relevant authorities in the Kingdom took all possible measures within our legal system to ensure that these individuals were properly investigated, and to ensure that justice was served.”

It said “the partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America is a robust and enduring partnership.”

In advance of the report’s publication, Biden held a call Thursday with King Salman. Biden discussed regional security and the renewed U.S. and United Nations effort to end the war in Yemen. He also “affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law,” the White House said in a statement.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say Friday whether Biden raised Khashoggi’s death directly or told the king that the report would be released.

At least for now, there is no indication that the US plans to sanction the crown prince. That’s in keeping with a broader assessment that he’s destined to be the kingdom’s ruler for years to come and punishing him now would risk alienating a country that, for all its flaws, remains a crucial ally. That left some Democratic lawmakers dissatisfied.

“There should be personal consequences for MBS -- he should suffer sanctions, including financial, travel and legal -- and the Saudi government should suffer grave consequences as long as he remains in the government,” Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, said in a statement, using a common abbreviation for the crown prince’s name.

‘Khashoggi Ban’

After the report was released, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals under what he called a new “Khashoggi Ban” policy. Under that authority, the US says it will single out anyone who, acting for a foreign government, engages in “counter-dissident activities” beyond that country’s borders.

“While the United States remains invested in its relationship with Saudi Arabia, President Biden has made clear that partnership must reflect U.S. values,” Blinken said. “To that end, we have made absolutely clear that extraterritorial threats and assaults by Saudi Arabia against activists, dissidents, and journalists must end.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price had told reporters Thursday that the US was looking at other ways to punish the perpetrators of Khashoggi’s killing. Among the options may be cutting back arms sales to Saudi Arabia, he said without elaborating.

“I expect that we will be in a position before long to speak to steps to promote accountability going forward for this horrific crime,” Price told reporters in Washington.

Democrats in Congress cheered the release of the report, saying that it was the first step toward revamping the US relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“The Biden administration will need to follow this attribution of responsibility with serious repercussions against all of the responsible parties it has identified, and also reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement. “The administration should take further steps to diminish the United States’ reliance on Riyadh and reinforce that our partnership with the Kingdom is a not a blank check.”

Economic Powerhouse

Saudi authorities didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden’s decision to release the report, or the prospect of the US imposing sanctions on one of its closest and most important Middle East allies. Saudi Arabia dominates the Gulf Arab region geographically, is its economic powerhouse, and has for decades been a political heavyweight in regional affairs.

Goods and services trade between the US and Saudi Arabia amounted to almost $39 billion in 2019, with American exports totaling about $24 billion and imports reaching nearly $15 billion, according to US government figures. That made Saudi Arabia the US’s 27th-largest goods trading partner but one of the biggest customers for American arms.

The decision to release the report reflects a return, under Biden, to routine diplomatic channels and traditional US pressure over human rights, even on allies.

Trump put Saudi Arabia at the center of his Middle East strategy, making it his first foreign visit. He later abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal with a common enemy, Iran, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Trump dismissed concerns about whether the crown prince approved the Khashoggi killing -- “Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t,” he said -- citing the economic rewards of selling arms to the Saudis. His secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, said the US had “no direct evidence” linking the prince to the murder, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner maintained a close working relationship with him.

In contrast, within his first few days in office, Biden put on hold major weapons sales to the kingdom pending review, and announced an end to US support for offensive actions in Yemen, where he wants to wrap up a Saudi-led military intervention that’s contributed to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In an overt rebuke, he’s also downgraded relations with Prince Mohammed, who runs the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom and typically liaises directly with foreign leaders. Instead, Biden has called King Salman his official counterpart.

Biden will have to navigate the relationship with Saudi Arabia carefully, however, as he seeks to re-engage Iran and persuade it to resume compliance with the nuclear accord. Signaling that being tougher on Saudi Arabia won’t mean he’s soft on Iran, the administration ordered airstrikes overnight on Iranian-backed militias in Syria that it blames for rocket attacks on US forces in neighboring Iraq.

In recent days, Saudi newspapers and commentators have emphasized the kingdom’s close relationship with the US.

Abdullah Al Tayer, a former Saudi official, said last week on Twitter that any attempt to “target” the king or the crown prince was targeting “the nation and its citizens in their present and their future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khashoggi killing saudi crown prince joe biden
Close
Asked if the airstrikes influences reopening talks with Iran, Psaki said the status of that, at this point in time, remains that the US is open to having these diplomatic conversations.(REUTERS)
Asked if the airstrikes influences reopening talks with Iran, Psaki said the status of that, at this point in time, remains that the US is open to having these diplomatic conversations.(REUTERS)
world news

Syria airstrikes: Biden protected US personnel, facilities, says White House

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:08 AM IST
On Thursday, airstrikes in Syria targeted facilities belonging to a powerful Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, reportedly killing one fighter and wounding several others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo visit the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, in Houston, Texas, US on February 26, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo visit the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, in Houston, Texas, US on February 26, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden surveys Texas weather damage, encourages coronavirus shots

AP, Houston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Texas was hit particularly hard by the Valentine's weekend storm that battered multiple states. Unusually frigid conditions led to widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"To reduce the transmission of Covid-19, many retail stores use one-way aisles, while local governments enforce occupancy limits or require "safe shopping" times for vulnerable groups," read the study.(AP)
"To reduce the transmission of Covid-19, many retail stores use one-way aisles, while local governments enforce occupancy limits or require "safe shopping" times for vulnerable groups," read the study.(AP)
world news

Implementing One-Way Traffic At Retail Stores Can Reduce Covid-19 Transmission

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:51 AM IST
To assess the value of these interventions, the study formulates and analyses a mathematical model of customer flow and Covid-19 transmission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis (File Photo/Reuters)
Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis (File Photo/Reuters)
world news

'To save lives': Czech PM Andrej Babis on 'tightest' Covid-19 lockdown as yet

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The new rules will come into effect on Monday for three weeks with a goal “to stop the virus and return to normalcy.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump's niece blasts his 'chutzpah' toward her fraud lawsuit

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Mary Trump said her aunt and uncles were supposed to look after her interests but instead siphoned money away, and finally "squeezed" her out of the family fortune in a 2001 settlement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare centre as South Korea starts a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)
A nursing home worker receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare centre as South Korea starts a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)
world news

South Korea kicks off vaccination drive, 18,000+ inoculated on Day 1

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The government hopes to reach herd immunity, defined as at least a 70% vaccine take-up, by November, as health authorities remain on alert for signs of sporadic infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report that the US intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder. (Reuters File Photo )
The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report that the US intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden calls Saudi Prince’s plot against Khashoggi ‘outrageous’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Prince Mohammed has denied involvement in the killing, while saying he accepts symbolic responsibility as the country’s de facto ruler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, an elderly woman who fled from the town of Shire to the city of Axum to seek safety, but was then wounded in the jaw during an attack on the city, sits with her head bandaged before dying of her injuries days later, in Axum, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.(AP Photo)
In this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, an elderly woman who fled from the town of Shire to the city of Axum to seek safety, but was then wounded in the jaw during an attack on the city, sits with her head bandaged before dying of her injuries days later, in Axum, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.(AP Photo)
world news

Eritrean forces killed hundreds of Ethiopian civilians in Nov in Axum: Report

Reuters, Nairobi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Amnesty said it had spoken to 41 witnesses who described the mass killings of "many hundreds of civilians" by Eritrean troops in Axum, an ancient city in northern Ethiopia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Durham will resign from his post as US attorney for Connecticut on Monday. But Durham, who was appointed in October by then-Attorney General William Barr as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will remain in that capacity.(AP)
Durham will resign from his post as US attorney for Connecticut on Monday. But Durham, who was appointed in October by then-Attorney General William Barr as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will remain in that capacity.(AP)
world news

Durham remains special counsel overseeing Trump-Russia probe

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Like Durham, nearly every other US attorney who served in the Trump administration was asked earlier this month to submit their resignations as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA Covid-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday(AP Photo)
President Joe Biden speaks at a FEMA Covid-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Stadium, Friday(AP Photo)
world news

Joe Biden says he’s launching campaign on Covid-19 vaccine safety, efficacy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Biden has made curbing the pandemic his top priority. To get there, he needs as many Americans as possible seeking shots in order to reach what’s known as herd immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the TTP. In this file picture, a Pakistan's army soldier stands guard on the Line of Control (LoC) at Abdullah Pur village in Bhimber district. (AFP)
The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the TTP. In this file picture, a Pakistan's army soldier stands guard on the Line of Control (LoC) at Abdullah Pur village in Bhimber district. (AFP)
world news

Taliban commander killed in security force operation in Pak's Waziristan: Report

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:41 AM IST
  • Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) Nooristan alias Hasan Baba, a "high-value target", was killed in an exchange of fire during an operation at a terrorist hideout on Sharwangi, Tiarza in South Waziristan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ecuador's Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos addresses the media before healthcare workers administer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on their colleagues, in Guayaquil, Ecuador January 21, 2021. Picture taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos(REUTERS)
Ecuador's Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos addresses the media before healthcare workers administer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on their colleagues, in Guayaquil, Ecuador January 21, 2021. Picture taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos(REUTERS)
world news

Latin America’s Covid vaccine scandal claims third health minister

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:20 AM IST
President Lenin Moreno, whose term ends May 24, posted the minister’s resignation letter on Twitter. Zevallos’ departure was quickened after he sent letters to university presidents inviting them to skip the line and after prosecutors launched an investigation into his mother’s vaccination in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers wait for a discharged Covid-19 patient before his departure from the Luziania field hospital, a suburb of Brasilia, Brazil, (AP)
Health workers wait for a discharged Covid-19 patient before his departure from the Luziania field hospital, a suburb of Brasilia, Brazil, (AP)
world news

Brasilia goes into lockdown as Brazil reels from Covid-19 surge

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The drastic step came as right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the gravity of the pandemic that has killed 250,000 Brazilians, renewed his attacks on state governors for destroying jobs with lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“In all of these meetings I spoke with my counterparts in Mexico and Canada about the pandemic,” Blinken said.(AFP)
“In all of these meetings I spoke with my counterparts in Mexico and Canada about the pandemic,” Blinken said.(AFP)
world news

Blinken pledges cooperation in ‘virtual trips’ to Mexico, Canada

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The Friday trip -- really just a series of video calls with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts, as well as U.S. embassy staff -- saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken address issues like combating the coronavirus pandemic, promoting democratic values and discussing climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents of kidnapped students of Government Girls Junior Secondary School wait for information about family members following an attack by gunmen in Jangebe, Nigeria.(AP)
Parents of kidnapped students of Government Girls Junior Secondary School wait for information about family members following an attack by gunmen in Jangebe, Nigeria.(AP)
world news

UN calls for immediate release of 317 girls abducted from school in Nigeria

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Peter Hawkins, a representative of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in the country, urged the assailants to let the teenagers go immediately, Xinhua reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac