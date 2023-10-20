Joe Biden explains US implications of Israel-Hamas war in rare Oval address: Top quotes

US President Joe Biden on Friday addressed American citizens in the wake of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas.

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)(AP)

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden reiterated his support for Israel saying that he “saw people who are strong, determined, resilient and also angry, in shock and in deep, deep pain” during his trip to Tel Aviv. He also underlined that his first priority was the safety of Americans who are kept hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

In the rare address to the nation, the US president also spoke on the war between Russia and Ukraine and accused both, Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin, of wanting to "completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," but noted that they “represent different threats.”

A speech from the Oval Office is one of the most prestigious platforms that a US president can command, an opportunity to try to seize the country’s attention at a moment of crisis.

Biden has delivered only one other such speech during his presidency, after Congress passed bipartisan budget legislation to avert a default on the country’s debt, according to the Associated Press.

Here are some of the top quotes from Biden's address:

“I know these conflicts can seem far away, and it's natural to ask why does this matter to America. So let me share with you why making sure Israel and Ukraine succeed is vital for America's national security.”

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it.”

“Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of them. Meanwhile, Putin denies Ukraine has or ever had real statehood. He claims the Soviet Union created Ukraine...”

“Tomorrow, I will send an urgent budget request to Congress to fund our national security needs and support our critical partners – including Israel and Ukraine. These investments will strengthen American security and help us build a safer world.”

“American leadership holds the world together. Our alliances keep us safe. Our values make us a partner that other nations want to work with. If we turn our backs on Ukraine and Israel, we put all of that at risk.”

“As the President, there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans who are hostage...In Israel, I saw people who are strong, determined, resilient, and also angry, in shock, and in deep, deep pain.”

“Like so many others, I'm heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life, including the explosion at the hospital in Gaza, which was not done by the Israelis. We mourn every innocent life lost. We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity...”

“...Iran is supporting Russia's in Ukraine, and it's supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region and will continue to hold them accountable, I might add. The United States and our partners across the region are working to build a better future for the Middle East, one where the Middle East is more stable, better connected to its neighbours, and through innovative projects like the Indian Middle East-Europe Rail Corridor that I announced this year at the summit of the world's biggest economies...”

