Watch: Joe Biden seemingly ignores UK PM Rishi Sunak, pushes him aside

As US President Joe Biden arrived in Northern Ireland for a brief visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord, he was greeted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Belfast international airport.

US President Joe Biden meets with Joe Kennedy, next to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(Reuters)

Watch: ‘I’m not going home', Joe Biden jokes on visit to this country

A video widely shared on social media seemingly showed Joe Biden not recognising the UK prime minister. The US President seemed to brush Rishi Sunak aside, who was waiting on the tarmac along with others, to greet King’s personal representative for County Antrim, Lord-Lieutenant David McCorkell.

While some pointed out the error made by Joe Biden, others said that the US President greeted Rishi Sunak, shaking his hand and giving a quick pat on his arm.

News agency AFP fact-checked the video saying, “Social media users are claiming a video of US President Joe Biden's arrival in Belfast on April 11, 2023 shows him failing to recognize and shoving aside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This is false; the claims are based on an edited clip, which cut out seconds of footage that shows the two leaders shaking hands and exchanging words.”

Joe Biden was on a brief visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord. He later met Rishi Sunak and held bilateral talks dubbed as “bi-latte” as the brief discussion took place in a hotel cafe.

Joe Biden, a descendant of Irish immigrants to the United States, said, “Well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish but I'm not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppo's daughter.”

Joe Biden also said that a bright future for Northern Ireland is “just beginning,” pledging American support.

