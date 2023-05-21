Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joe Biden invites Japan, South Korea leaders to US for formal three-way talks

AFP |
May 21, 2023 10:41 AM IST

The leaders met briefly on the sidelines of the G7 summit, to which host Japan invited South Korea as long-frosty ties between the neighbours thaw.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday invited the leaders of Japan and South Korea to formal three-way talks in Washington, a senior US administration official said.

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. (AP)

