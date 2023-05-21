Joe Biden invites Japan, South Korea leaders to US for formal three-way talks

US President Joe Biden on Sunday invited the leaders of Japan and South Korea to formal three-way talks in Washington, a senior US administration official said.

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. (AP)

The leaders met briefly on the sidelines of the G7 summit, to which host Japan invited South Korea as long-frosty ties between the neighbours thaw.

