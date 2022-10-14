Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: The moment Joe Biden bought tacos in Los Angeles store and paid...

Watch: The moment Joe Biden bought tacos in Los Angeles store and paid...

world news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden picked up his order, paying nearly four times the bill.

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California, US.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

US President Joe Biden on Thursday stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles. Grinning widely, the US President picked up his order, paying nearly four times the bill, telling the server that the extra money should be used to pay for the next customer.

Read more: ‘I can beat Donald Trump again’, Joe Biden asserts

Joe Biden visited the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis and bought two quesadillas and six tacos, including chicken quesadillas for himself.

Watch the video here:

After ordering, the server told Joe Biden that he had received a 50 percent "public service" discount on the bill, with the total coming to $16.45.

Joe Biden handed over $60 in cash at a time when he has been battling criticism over rising prices in the United States.

A consumer price report showed costs were up 0.4 percent in the last month, AFP reported with the annual inflation in US now stands at 8.2 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP