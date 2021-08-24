Joe Biden mulls staying beyond August 31; Taliban issue threat

The Taliban warned on Monday there would be “consequences” if the United States and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport with tens of thousands of people still desperate to flee.

Taliban’s warning to America and its allies came as US President Joe Biden on Sunday said discussions were under way on the possibility of extending the US troops’ evacuation deadline beyond August 31 - the last day he has committed himself to for Americans to leave Afghanistan.

To oversee a chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban regime, thousands of troops have poured back into Afghanistan and pressure is growing on Washington to extend the month-end withdrawal deadline.

The Taliban on Monday showed no willingness to compromise, with spokesman Suhail Shaheen telling Sky News that staying beyond the agreed deadline would be “extending occupation”. “If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, the answer is no... there would be consequences,” he said.

Reacting to the Taliban’s position, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, “We are well aware of the stated desire by the Taliban to have this mission completed by the 31st of August. I will tell you that we, too, are planning on completing it by the 31st of August. That is the mission we have been assigned by the commander-in-chief... that’s what we’re trying to execute.”

Two Taliban sources, meanwhile, told AFP that the group won’t announce the make-up of its government or cabinet until the last US soldier has left Afghanistan.

In his remarks, Biden indicated that US forces securing the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were being expanded to provide “increased rational access” to the site to overcome difficulties.

With the EU as well as France, Germany and Britain saying it could be difficult to get everyone out by the end of the month, the American president has been under pressure to extend the troop pull-out deadline.

“There’s discussion going on among us and the military about extending,” Biden said. “Our hope is that we will not have to extend, but there are going to be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process.”

On the streets of the capital, the Taliban have enforced a calm, with their armed forces patrolling the streets and manning checkpoints. They have been looking to stamp their authority, ensuring the tricoloured national flag is replaced with their white banner.

Vital medical supplies blocked, laments WHO

More than 500 tonnes of medical supplies including surgical equipment and severe malnutrition kits that were due to be delivered to Afghanistan this week are stuck because of Kabul airport restrictions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Aid agencies say it is critical that medical and food supplies reach some 300,000 people displaced in Afghanistan over the past two months.

US mobilises commercial airlines for Afghan exit

The dramatic evacuation of people fleeing Afghanistan will involve a US military-civilian alliance that dates back to 1951 but which has been activated only twice before: in 1990-1991 during the Gulf War and in 2003 during the invasion of Iraq.

The Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) is a “cooperative, voluntary program” between the government and private airlines that allows the US military to use commercial aircraft in emergency situations when it needs additional capacity.

The partnership has its origins in the Berlin airlift of the Cold War, and allows the defence department to “to augment... aircraft capability during a national defence related crisis”. Created on December 15, 1951, the CRAF was not activated until Operation Desert Storm, from August 1990 to May 1991.

