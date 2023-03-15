'What the hell is Biden doing': Donald Trump says he can 'prevent World War III'

Former US President Donald Trump said that he is the only 2024 presidential candidate who can “prevent World War III” during a campaign event in Iowa. The former US President said that he "really believes" there will be a World War III and there had never been "a more dangerous time" for the world, Newsweek reported.

Targeting US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump said that he drove "Russia right into the arms of China" and that his administration would lead the country into a nuclear war that could "possibly end the world."

"With this administration, we could end up in World War III, because they don't speak right," Donald Trump was quoted by Newsweek as saying.

"They act tough when they should act nice, they act nice when they should act tough. Honestly, they don't know what the hell they're doing. We're going to end up in a world war over this stuff," he added.

Donald Trump asserted that if he becomes the US President in 2024, the Russia-Ukraine will be settled within 24 hours, "if it's not done before then".

"Shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled," he said. Earlier as well, Donald Trump has claimed that he could bring the war to a halt.

