'US economy strong as hell… concerned about the world': What Joe Biden said

US president Joe Biden on Sunday said that he is not concerned about the strength of the dollar but rather worried about the rest of the world asserting that the country's economy was robust.

"Our economy is strong as hell - the internals of it. Inflation is worldwide. It's worse off everywhere else than it is in the United States," Joe Biden said.

“So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries, not so much ours,” he added.

Joe Biden also criticized British prime minister Liz Truss's original economic plan as a mistake which was revered by the premier this week. Liz Truss on Friday fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng while scrapped parts of their economic package that sparked market turmoil.

"I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake," Biden said referring to Liz Truss's plan.

"I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when - anyway, I just think - I disagreed with the policy, but that’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me," he added.

