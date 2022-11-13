Joe Biden says Senate win gives stronger hand with China's Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden said he is “coming in stronger” to his first in-person meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, buoyed by the better-than-expected results in the midterm elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: 'I feel good': Joe Biden's 1st remarks as Democrats set to keep Senate majority

Biden will cross paths first with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the East Asia Summit on Sunday in Cambodia, a precursor to the meeting with Xi.

He will also hold discussions with several Asian leaders, including US allies South Korea and Japan. Biden pledged the US would cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on shared challenges such as the South China Sea and escalating violence in Myanmar.