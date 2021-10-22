Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Joe Biden says US is committed to defending Taiwan against China
world news

Joe Biden says US is committed to defending Taiwan against China

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defense.
US president Joe Biden speaks during a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, US on October 21, 2021. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Reuters |

US president Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States would come to Taiwan's defense and had a commitment to defend the island China claims as its own territory.

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” Biden said at a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would come to Taiwan's defense. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan china united states beijing washington dc joe biden
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian doctors affirm study that says 1st dose of vaccine boosts mental health

Queen Elizabeth II spends a night in hospital after years for tests

Eye on China, US successfully tests hypersonic missile technology

Covid-19: New Zealand sets 90% vaccine target to end lockdown
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP