‘Outrageous’: Biden slams big oil firms, pharma giants over profits

US President Joe Biden accused big oil companies of profiteering during the recent oil crisis, and urged a huge tax hike on corporate stock buybacks to steer them to invest more in production.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Last year, they made $200 billion in the midst of a global energy crisis. I think it's outrageous," Biden said.

Biden also blasted big pharmaceutical companies for "unfairly" charging high prices, saying Americans "pay more for prescription drugs than any major nation on Earth."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON