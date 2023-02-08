Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Outrageous’: Biden slams big oil firms, pharma giants over profits

‘Outrageous’: Biden slams big oil firms, pharma giants over profits

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Biden also blasted big pharmaceutical companies for "unfairly" charging high prices, saying Americans "pay more for prescription drugs than any major nation on Earth."

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listen as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
AFP |

US President Joe Biden accused big oil companies of profiteering during the recent oil crisis, and urged a huge tax hike on corporate stock buybacks to steer them to invest more in production.

"Last year, they made $200 billion in the midst of a global energy crisis. I think it's outrageous," Biden said.

Biden also blasted big pharmaceutical companies for "unfairly" charging high prices, saying Americans "pay more for prescription drugs than any major nation on Earth."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP