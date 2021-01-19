IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Joe Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Donald Trump statement
world news

Joe Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Donald Trump statement

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," tweeted Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:36 AM IST
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the US population.(Reuters File Photo)

President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman on Monday quickly dismissed Donald Trump's announcement that a Covid-19 ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil would be lifted, underlining the US' fractious transition of power.

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," tweeted Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary.

"In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of Covid-19."

Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden donald trump
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.