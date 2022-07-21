Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joe Biden tests positive for Covid, ‘very mild symptoms’, says White House

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said in a statement.
US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 08:08 PM IST
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, his administration announced, saying the 79-year-old leader was experiencing "mild symptoms" and would carry out his full duties while isolating at the White House.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer's anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

Topics
joe biden covid-19 coronavirus white house
