Joe Biden took $5million as bribe from Ukrainian firm, bombshell report claims

US president Joe Biden received a substantial payment of $5 million from an executive at the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, in the form of a bribe, a Fox News report claimed. Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, served on the board of this company. The gas firm's executive is under a corruption investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin and was seeking favour from the Bidens as the company was unable to invest because of the allegations, the report claimed.

US president Joe Biden speaks during a visit.(AP)

The FBI was informed about this in June 2020 with a confidential human source who indicated that Joe Biden and a foreign individual were allegedly involved in a criminal bribery scheme, the report added referrring to an FBI FD-1023 form which is used by FBI agents to document unverified information provided by confidential human sources.

The form describes the interviewed source as "highly credible." The source discussed multiple meetings held with a senior executive from Burisma over several years starting in 2015 during which the executive sought advice from a confidential source on matters related to obtaining oil rights in the US and establishing connections with a US oil company.

The source revealed that the executive discussed Hunter Biden's role on the board and referred to him as "dumb". The source suggested to the Burisma executive to pay the Bidens $50,000 each but the executive corrected the source stating that it was not $50,000 but rather $5 million for each Biden, the report added.

The Burisma executive allegedly told the confidential human source that payments of $5 million were made to both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, it added. The document also makes a reference to "the Big Guy", which is believed to be a mention of Joe Biden, the report alleged.

