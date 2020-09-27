e-paper
Home / World News / Joe Biden urges US Senate not to confirm Supreme Court nominee before election

Joe Biden urges US Senate not to confirm Supreme Court nominee before election

Donald Trump predicted that Amy Coney Barrett, a staunch conservative, will get a “very quick” confirmation in the Republican-controlled senate.

world Updated: Sep 27, 2020 05:53 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a ceremony where US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lied in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington on September 25, 2020.
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a ceremony where US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket lied in state in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington on September 25, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday called on the US Senate to refrain from confirming President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee until after the November 3 election.

“The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress,” Biden said, just moments after Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump predicted that Barrett, a staunch conservative, will get a “very quick” confirmation in the Republican-controlled senate.

Barrett is “a jurist with a written track record of disagreeing with the Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act,” the healthcare plan known as Obamacare that was adopted when Biden was vice president, the Democrat said in a statement.

Trump has been trying to end Obamacare “for four years,” Biden said, but twice the Supreme Court “upheld the law as constitutional.

“But even now, in the midst of a global health pandemic, the Trump Administration is asking the US Supreme Court to overturn the entire law, including its protections for people with pre-existing conditions,” Biden said.

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Centre orders early procurement of paddy in Punjab, Haryana at MSP
State polls, regional outreach among the key reasons for BJP team rejig
Donald Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
