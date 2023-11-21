Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agreed to meet again but no date specified: White House

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last week to meet again but did not specify a date, the White House said on Monday.

The two leaders met on the outskirts of San Francisco and agreed to re-establish military-to-military communications.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said they agreed to another meeting but did not settle on a date.