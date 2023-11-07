Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Joe Biden needs to worry? Poll shows only 39% Americans like him as US president

Joe Biden needs to worry? Poll shows only 39% Americans like him as US president

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2023 09:26 PM IST

Joe Biden Approval Rating: The poll showed 39% of respondents approved of Biden's performance as president.

US president Joe Biden's popularity slipped this month to its lowest level since April, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. The data raises concerns about the Democrat's re-election bid next year. The two-day opinion poll showed 39% of respondents approved of Joe Biden's performance as president which matches April's reading but is down marginally from 40% in October and 42% in September. Although, the poll which gathered responses online from 1,019 adults using a nationally representative sample, had a margin of error of about three percentage points.

Joe Biden Approval Rating: US president Joe Biden delivers remarks.(AFP)

Joe Biden is widely expected to face a November 2024 rematch with former US president Donald Trump, frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Recent polls have pointed to a potentially close race between the two who faced each other in 2020 US elections as well.

Read more: ‘Why turning into mosque’: Images of Muslims praying at Paris airport stirs row

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Poll respondents who rated "war and foreign conflicts" as the No. 1 problem rose to 8% in November from 4% in October- showing a sharp escalation in the Israel-Hamas war- the highest measure of concern since April 2022. Then, 9% of respondents cited it as their top concern as Russia invaded Ukraine. A larger share - 20% - said the economy was the top concern while 9% cited crime and 7% cited the environment.

Joe Biden's public approval rating has held below 50% since August 2021. This month's rating was close to the lowest levels of his presidency - 36% - seen in mid-2022.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP