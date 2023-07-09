Just Stop Oil protesters crash George Osborne's wedding, throws orange confetti

An environmental protester belonging to the ‘Just Stop Oil’ group on Saturday crashed former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne's wedding to Thea Rodgers and threw orange confetti on them. The incident took place in front of about 200 people, including a number of well-known politicians and journalists, in the Somerset village of Bruton, UK.

Just Stop Oil protesters crash George Osborne's wedding(Twitter)

In a video posted by the group on their Twitter account, a grey-haired woman dressed in white can be seen walking towards the couple - who had just stepped out from the church after the ceremony - and began throwing orange confetti on them. Notably, the confetti was similar in colour to the orange powder which is often used by Just Stop Oil group over their heads, reported the Guardian.

The confused couple continued to walk, as the woman followed them to empty the confetti from a union jack bag over them, until she was taken away by a security guard.

“You look good in orange @George_Osborne – congratulations to the newlyweds,” the group - a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding the UK government to stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects - wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former home secretary of UK Priti Patel on Sunday called the act by Just Stop Oil protester “shameful”. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, “JSO are shameful, attention seeking, disrespectful low life.”

